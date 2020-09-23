The intense political fight to replace R.B.G.
Guests: Sabrina Siddiqui, Anil Kalhan, Jacqueline Thomsen
The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has left a vital vacancy on the bench, and just weeks ahead of the Presidential election. The Republicans quickly announced thier intention to fill the seat before inauguration day, and Democrats are figuring out how they can prevent another conservative Supreme Court justice. Today we’ll discuss the tremendous impact all of this having on our nation’s politics and the institution of the Supreme Court. Joining us is national politics reporter SABRINA SIDDIQUI of the Wall Street Journal, Drexel University law professor ANIL KALHAN, and politics reporter for The National Law Journal, JACQUELINE THOMSEN.