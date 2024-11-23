President-elect set to shape ‘Trump judiciary’ for next generation

This story originally appeared on NPR.

During Donald Trump’s first term in office, appointing federal judges became one of his biggest accomplishments.

Legal experts predict Trump will move quickly next year to cement and extend that legacy—and they said he will enjoy some substantial advantages this time around: being able to see how his initial picks performed.

“The president will have a ready pool of nominees who he already knows, and is comfortable with,” said Jesse Panuccio, a former top official in the Trump Justice Department who now works in private legal practice.

Panuccio pointed out Trump is the first president since 1893 to have served nonconsecutive terms in office. He said perhaps not since Grover Cleveland served in the Oval Office, “… the president is going to have the opportunity to see how these appointments, these appointees, have performed on the bench for several years now.”

Appointees of a president don’t always act according to his wishes once they’re in a life-tenured post. Now, Trump is likely to be more discerning in trying to gauge whether a nominee is likely to abide by his priorities many years down the line, by examining their records on the bench and their writings.

Republicans are in line to control the Senate with 53 votes, giving the Trump White House plenty of running room to confirm nominees.

Russell Wheeler, a fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank, said if senators go about confirming judges with the same “ferocity” they exhibited during the first Trump administration, Trump will have a good chance to change the makeup of the federal courts “quite dramatically.”

In his first four years in the White House, the Senate confirmed 234 Trump-nominated judges, including Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Because these federal judges serve for life, and because Trump has tended to choose younger people for these jobs, “we could be looking at a Trump judiciary for the next generation or so,” Wheeler said.