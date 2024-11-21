Veteran news editor expects Trump ‘to go after the press in every conceivable way’

Heading into a second term, New Yorker editor David Remnick says Donald Trump’s anger “has been never so intense as it’s been against the press.” The president-elect has referred to the news media as the “Enemy of the American people,” has threatened retribution against outlets that have covered him negatively and has suggested that NBC, CBS and ABC should have their licenses revoked.

Marty Baron, the former executive editor of the Washington Post, says he expects the incoming administration “to go after the press in every conceivable way … [using] every tool in the toolbox — and there are a lot of tools.”

“I think [Trump’s] salivating for the opportunity to prosecute and imprison journalists for leaks of national security information — or what they would call national security information,” Baron says. “I would expect that he would deny funding to public radio … and TV. And that he will seek to exercise control over the Voice of America and its parent company, the U.S. Agency for Global Media, as he did in his previous administration, trying to turn it into a propaganda outlet.”

Remnick sees parallels between Trump’s approach to the media and that of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both men, he says, challenge traditional notions of the truth. “The Putin regime shows us when there is no truth, everything is possible,” Remnick says. “Lying has come from White Houses for decades and decades. But Donald Trump has changed the game.”

Baron adds that Trump’s target goes beyond the press: “The objective here is to suppress free expression by anyone. … So this is just the first step. And I think people should keep that in mind.”

Interview highlights

On the Washington Post‘s announcement in the weeks before the 2024 election that it would not be endorsing either presidential candidate

Baron: I don’t think there’s any great explanation for this decision 11 days before the election [other] than that [Post owner Jeff Bezos] was yielding to pressure from Donald Trump on his other interests, which are substantially larger than The Post, particularly Amazon, which has many contracts with the federal government, particularly in terms of cloud computing, and Blue Origin, a commercial space enterprise that is essentially wholly dependent upon the federal government for its contracts. …

If this had been a decision that was made three years ago, two years ago, a year ago, maybe even six months ago, I would say fine. It’s not that important to me whether news organizations like The Post make a presidential endorsement. Of course, people can make up their own minds. They don’t need The Post to help them. But I don’t think there’s any logical explanation for this decision other than “Don’t poke the bear.” And I think this was an effort to not poke the bear. And I think it was notably unsuccessful, because nobody can reasonably argue that trust in the Washington Post today is higher than it was prior to this decision. It is substantially lower. I’ve never seen a reputation for a company so severely damaged in such a short period of time. And I think it was a regrettable and deeply wrong decision on [Bezo’s] part.

On the pressure media outlets are facing

Remnick: If you look at the waning influence of what’s called the mainstream press, and if you look at statistics about trust in the press and the ecology of the press, the combination of economic pressures combined with Trump’s pressures has been of immense concern to all of us who were involved in this activity. … These pressures are immense. And Trump knows it. And he knows how it’s affected his political fortunes in the most positive way.

Baron: When [Trump] talks about his triumphs during his first term, he’s cited the undermining confidence in the mainstream press — he’s called it one of his greatest successes. … It’s not the only reason the confidence in the press has declined. There are a variety of reasons. … But the big factors have been market fragmentation and the fact that people can find any site that affirms their preexisting point of view and any conspiracy theory, no matter how crazy it is, they can find somebody who says that’s true.