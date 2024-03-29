From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer discussed his new book at the National Constitution Center on Thursday, offering his views on how the Constitution should be interpreted.

Breyer’s new book, “Reading the Constitution: Why I Chose Pragmatism, Not Textualism,” argues the document should be viewed as a workable set of principles rather than examining it as it was written at the time.

The book uses examples of cases such as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which led to the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Breyer, one of the dissenters in Dobbs v. Jackson, said textualism aims to make things clear, and the system makes it difficult for judges to substitute what they interpret the law requires. Breyer asks his imaginary textualist opponent, “Why did you overrule Roe?”