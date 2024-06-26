Supreme Court decision time, art behind bars, the future of the SS United States

The SS United States in South Philly issues an SOS for a new home by September. After a dispute, stewards have 90 days to find a berth or face possible scrapping. We talk with Susan Gibbs, president and co-founder of the SS United States Conservancy and granddaughter of William Francis Gibbs, the ships’ designer.

The Supreme Court is nearing the end of its session but many rulings are still outstanding. There are cases involving presidential immunity, the January 6th rioters, emergency room abortions, homeless encampments, social media moderation and Steve Bannon’s prison time. We talk about new rulings, the remaining cases and the ethical controversies that have dogged this court. We’re joined by Drexel University Kline School of Law professor David Cohen.

Jesse Krimes navigated the carceral system from a young age, ultimately landing in federal prison due to drug-related charges shortly after earning an art degree from college. While incarcerated, he discovered that despite the system’s harsh and identity-stripping nature, it couldn’t suppress his innate creativity. Krimes recounts forging connections with fellow inmates, finding solace and restoration through his artwork, and reflecting on the system’s shortcomings in his journey.