The DA primary race: Carlos Vega

As Tuesday’s primary election draws closer, we continue our conversation about the race for District Attorney. CARLOS VEGA, has positioned himself as a candidate who would keep the popular reforms instituted by current DA Larry Krasner while being tougher on crime. Vega, who was fired by Krasner in 2018, is a career prosecutor who believes Krasner’s policies are to blame for the city’s extremely high rates in gun crime and homicides. He joins to discuss his platform and his vision for the future of the city’s criminal justice system. But first, 100 influential Republicans, unhappy with the direction of the GOP and the ouster of Representative Liz Cheney over her refusal to support former President Trump and election lies, are calling for the party’s return to democratic Republican values. If not, they’re suggesting they will create a new party. We’ll talk with former New Jersey Governor CHRISTIE TODD WHITMAN about how the Republican party has gone astray and how to recenter it.