Renée Fleming On Arts And Health, Dan Pashman on ‘Anything’s Pastable’

Even if you aren’t an opera aficionado, you likely know the name Renée Fleming. The celebrated soprano has performed all over the world, been honored with multiple Grammys, and a U.S. National Medal of Arts. But in addition to her love of singing. Fleming has been fascinated with music’s healing power and leads a collaboration between the National Institutes of Health and the National Endowment for the Arts to investigate the benefits of music and the arts on our mental and physical health. She’s the editor of a brand new anthology, Music and Mind, a collection of essays by scientists, artists, physicians, and others about the intersection of music, neuroscience, and health. She joins us today to share what researchers have learned and about her own experience with the power of song.

Food podcaster and pasta enthusiast Dan Pashman joins us to talk about his new book Anything’s Pastable. In 2021, he received trademark protection for his pasta shape Cascatelli – ital.: waterfalls. We talk about marinara sauce, olive oil, and everything you ever wanted to know about spaghetti, tortellini, and more.