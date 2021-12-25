3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus after returning from abroad, their management agency said.

RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening, the Big Hit Music agency said in a statement. It earlier said another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus on Friday.

All three took their second jabs in August, the agency said.