Remembering Acclaimed Primatologist Frans de Waal

Air Date: March 28, 2024 12:00 pm

Acclaimed primatologist Frans de Waal died last week. His studies of the great apes — chimps and bonobos — changed our understanding of our primate cousins and ourselves. De Waal showed that primates are smart and compassionate, cooperative and competitive. They have complex relationships and cultures, just like our own. For years, Frans de Waal directed Emory University’s Living Links Center and authored many books popularizing his findings that primates and human are not all that different. Over the years, he was also a frequent guest on Marty’s previous show, Radio Times, and this week we listen back to some favorite conversations.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate