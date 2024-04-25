Urban wildlife – from coyotes to bats, Bakari Sellers ‘The Momentum’, Daniel’s Law

New Jersey Politico reporter Matt Friedman joins us to talk about Daniel’s Law, the data privacy measure passed after the murder of Judge Esther Salas’ son Daniel Anderl. The law was designed to keep judges’ and state worker’s personal information — like a home address — off the internet, but it has sparked a cottage industry in data privacy lawsuits.

It’s getting wild. We talk about urban wildlife – from encounters with coyotes to bats who need our help. Kathleen Kerwin, Wildlife Conservation and Management Program Associate at Rutgers University joins us to answer all of your questions about how to protect the animals and how to avoid conflict.

CNN Political Analyst Bakari Sellers talks to us about the “race reckoning that wasn’t.” He wrote the book The Momentum in which he discusses the modern political landscape in America.