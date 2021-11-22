Regional Roundup – November 22nd

A landmark lawsuit that could dramatically change how Pennsylvania funds its public schools began in Harrisburg this month with testimony about leaky roofs and outdated textbooks from a teacher and superintendent at one of the state’s poorest districts. And, ahead of Thanksgiving, a day sometimes marked by feeling “stuffed” with food, we’ll hear from local dietitians about simple strategies to implement intuitive eating. We’ll also discuss the importance of keeping your holiday shopping local this year, after the pandemic took a massive toll on small businesses in the region.

Our guests are WHYY reporter Mallory Falk, registered dietitians Isabel Vasquez and Dalina Soto, Rachel Riley from the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board and small business owner Francis Pascal.