Regional Roundup – November 22nd

Air Date: November 22, 2021 10:00 am
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

A landmark lawsuit that could dramatically change how Pennsylvania funds its public schools began in Harrisburg this month with testimony about leaky roofs and outdated textbooks from a teacher and superintendent at one of the state’s poorest districts. And, ahead of Thanksgiving, a day sometimes marked by feeling “stuffed” with food, we’ll hear from local dietitians about simple strategies to implement intuitive eating. We’ll also discuss the importance of keeping your holiday shopping local this year, after the pandemic took a massive toll on small businesses in the region.

Our guests are WHYY reporter Mallory Falk, registered dietitians Isabel Vasquez and Dalina Soto, Rachel Riley from the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board and small business owner Francis Pascal.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate