Regional Roundup – December 6th

Top Stories

An attack on Asian American Central High school students on a SEPTA train has renewed calls for better public safety and an examination of the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Guests: City Councilmember Helen Gym and Central High student Joey Chen

A local religious leader shares his story of overcoming opioid addiction with his congregation to save lives. Guest: Rabbi Michael Perice of Temple Sinai of Cinnaminson

For the first time, the Philadelphia Union soccer team makes it to the Eastern Conference final. Guests: Broadcaster and former pro player Danny Higginbotham and The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald

From The Reading List

WHYY’s Keystone Crossroads: ‘Students are fed up’: Hundreds march in Philly after 4 Asian American teens attacked on SEPTA “There is a dark cloud that hangs over our city right now. We demand SEPTA provide safety for all residents, not just students.”