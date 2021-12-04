Donate

Regional Roundup – December 6th

Air Date: December 6, 2021 10:00 am
Protesters march down a Philadelphia street with signs that say,

Philadelphia students organized a rally and march on Nov. 30, 2021, to protest racially motivated violence on SEPTA after Central High School student Christina Lu was attacked on the Broad Street Line on Nov. 17, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Top Stories

An attack on Asian American Central High school students on a SEPTA train has renewed calls for better public safety and an examination of the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Guests: City Councilmember Helen Gym and Central High student Joey Chen

A local religious leader shares his story of overcoming opioid addiction with his congregation to save lives. Guest: Rabbi Michael Perice of Temple Sinai of Cinnaminson

For the first time, the Philadelphia Union soccer team makes it to the Eastern Conference final. Guests: Broadcaster and former pro player Danny Higginbotham and The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald

 

From The Reading List

WHYY’s Keystone Crossroads: ‘Students are fed up’: Hundreds march in Philly after 4 Asian American teens attacked on SEPTA “There is a dark cloud that hangs over our city right now. We demand SEPTA provide safety for all residents, not just students.”

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate