Regional Roundup – 3/16/20

On this week’s Regional Roundup; City Councilmember at-large HELEN GYM will discuss a resolution she co-introduced regarding housing protections for low income Philadelphians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, ANGELA COULOUMBIS of Spotlight PA will tell us about her investigation into the ways in which Pennsylvania lawmakers were concealing how they spent taxpayer dollars, called “legislative privilege.” We’ll also talk with sportswriter YARON WEITZMAN about his new book Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Most Audacious Process in the History of Professional Sports.