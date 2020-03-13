Breaking News

Philly schools will close for 2 weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Regional Roundup – 3/16/20

Air Date: March 16, 2020 10:00 am
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) goes up to shoot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Guests: Helen Gym, Angela Couloumbis, Yaron Weitzman

On this week’s Regional Roundup; City Councilmember at-large HELEN GYM will discuss a resolution she co-introduced regarding housing protections for low income Philadelphians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, ANGELA COULOUMBIS of Spotlight PA will tell us about her investigation into the ways in which Pennsylvania lawmakers were concealing how they spent taxpayer dollars, called “legislative privilege.” We’ll also talk with sportswriter YARON WEITZMAN about his new book Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Most Audacious Process in the History of Professional Sports.

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

