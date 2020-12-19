Regional Roundup – 12/21/2020

This week on the Regional Roundup; Philadelphia will be extending its Eviction Diversion Program as the economic ravages of the COVID pandemic continue. We’re joined by Community Legal Service’s TONY ABATA who helped create and implement the program to see what this means for Philadelphians struggling to make ends meet at this time. Then, KIM EPPEHIMER of the Friendship House Shelter tells us about her organization’s partnership with New Castle County, Delaware where they have turned a former Sheraton Hotel into a space for homeless individuals to find shelter while abiding by recommended COVID safety measures. We’ll also hear all about the obscure Philadelphia bluesman, Frank Bey, who has posthumously been nominated for a GRAMMY award. Bey’s documentarian TOM DWEYER and his label’s president SALLIE BENGSTON join us to talk about his remarkable story and his music.