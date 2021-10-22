Bynum started his career at cafes in North Philadelphia and Germantown, according to the family.

In 1965, he opened the Cadillac Club on Germantown Avenue, which became known for booking well-known entertainers such as Count Basie, George Benson, Fats Domino, Redd Foxx, Aretha Franklin, Kenny Gamble, Woody Herman, Billy Paul, Nina Simone and the Stylistics. In fact, Billy Paul’s first album was “Feeling Good at the Cadillac Club,” paying respect to the venue.

By 1977, the Cadillac Club became the Impulse Discotheque, as Bynum kept up with changing times and customer tastes. His sons worked for their father during their high school and college days.

When the Impulse closed, Bynum worked for his sons at Warmdaddy’s, a blues and southern-style restaurant. Bynum was known for booking the best blues and jazz acts in the tri-state area.

He could be seen working at the door of Warmdaddy’s on Delaware Avenue on weekends. It is now located on North Broad Street. Bynum kept up that schedule well into his 90s, often saying he would never fully retire.