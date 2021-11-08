Regional Roundup – 11/8/21

Philadelphia City Councilmember MARIA QUINONES SANCHEZ recently revealed her own battle with breast cancer, just one of many diseases with significant disparities in treatment for Black and Latina women. She’ll join us to explain why she made the decision to share her story and talk about the importance of early detection. We’ll also talk with JUDITH BECK, daughter of psychotherapy pioneer Dr. Aaron Beck, who passed away this week at the age of 100. We’ll look at his legacy and discuss how his Cognitive Behavioral Therapy model transformed the field of mental health. And, the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge is known as Delaware’s only Revolutionary War landmark, but its history reaches far beyond Colonial soldiers. Historical researcher and archeologist WADE CATTS, member of Friends of Cooch’s Bridge, will discuss how his group is bringing stories of indigenous people and slaves into narratives about this local landmark.