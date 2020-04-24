Regional Roundup – 04/27/20
Guests: Katie Meyer, William Hite, Marcus Hayes
On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY political reporter KATIE MEYER will tell us about Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s proposals for a timeline to reopen the commonwealth’s businesses and economic activity, as well as the pushback to them. Then, Philadelphia school’s superintendent WILLIAM HITE will join us to talk about the huge budget deficit that the Philadelphia school system is facing as a result of the pandemic and the suspended school year. Lastly, Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MARCUS HAYES will talk about the NFL draft and what the Eagles can expect from a renewed roster.