Will the Eagles visit the White House after Super Bowl win? They didn’t last time

This story originally appeared on NPR.

The Philadelphia Eagles secured the coveted Super Bowl victory this week over the Kansas City Chiefs. But will the winning team make the customary visit to the White House to celebrate with President Trump? If history is any indication, probably not.

Not only did President Trump attend the game to root for Kansas City — lavishing praise on team quarterback Patrick Mahomes — but Trump and the Philadelphia team share a tense past.

The last time the Eagles scored a Super Bowl win was in 2018, during Trump’s first presidency. That year, across professional sport organizations, teams were embroiled in controversy over athletes choosing to kneel during the National Anthem in protest of systemic racism in America.

Trump was one of the most vocal critics against the protests, calling for athletes who did not stand during the anthem to be fired.

Because of his stance, a majority of the 2018 Eagles team planned to boycott the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Rather than face being publicly snubbed, Trump disinvited the team altogether.