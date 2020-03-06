Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Regional Roundup – 03/09/20

Air Date: March 9, 2020 10:00 am
“Women at the Polls in New Jersey in the Good Old Times,” Harper’s Weekly, November 13, 1880.

Guests: Darrell Clarke, Marcela Micucci, Phillip Mead, Megan Coyne, Pearl Gabel

Among our topics on this week’s Regional Roundup: Philadelphia City Council President DARRELL CLARKE joins us to talk about his new Poverty Action Plan, the city’s new budget, and coronavirus preparation. We’ll also hear about how women were given the right to vote in New Jersey upon the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and how it was taken away just a few years later, with MARCELA MICUCCI and PHILLIP MEAD, of the Museum of the American Revolution. And lastly, Mary will talk to MEGAN COYNE and PEARL GABEL, two women who have taken the official Twitter account of the state of New Jersey into new, self-deprecating and humorous directions.

