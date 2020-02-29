Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Regional Roundup – 03/02/20

Air Date: March 2, 2020 10:00 am
Naomi Wildflower, a resident of Philadelphia’s opioid plagued Kensington neighborhood, joined a rally of safe injection site supporters. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Guests: Nina Feldman, Sara Goldrick-Rab, Celena Morrison

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s NINA FELDMAN will tell us about the recent tug-of-war taking place in Philadelphia over the implementation of safe injection sites in the city. We’ll also hear about the strikingly high rate of food and housing insecurity among college students when we speak to professor of higher education and sociology at Temple University and author of Paying the Price: College Costs, Financial Aid, and the Betrayal of the American DreamSARA GOLDRICK-RAB. We’ll also speak with the new Executive Director of Philadelphia Mayor’s Office of LGBT Affairs, CELENA MORRISON, about her new role and what she hopes to accomplish as head of the agency.

