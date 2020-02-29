Regional Roundup – 03/02/20

Guests: Nina Feldman, Sara Goldrick-Rab, Celena Morrison

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s NINA FELDMAN will tell us about the recent tug-of-war taking place in Philadelphia over the implementation of safe injection sites in the city. We’ll also hear about the strikingly high rate of food and housing insecurity among college students when we speak to professor of higher education and sociology at Temple University and author of Paying the Price: College Costs, Financial Aid, and the Betrayal of the American Dream, SARA GOLDRICK-RAB. We’ll also speak with the new Executive Director of Philadelphia Mayor’s Office of LGBT Affairs, CELENA MORRISON, about her new role and what she hopes to accomplish as head of the agency.