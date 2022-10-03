The first Queertoberfest in Philadelphia on Sunday combined the traditional German folk festival with influences from the local LGBTQ community.

Despite Sunday’s persistent rain, people gathered at Love City Brewing Company in Callowhill for drinks, drag shows, and opera performances, plus traditional Oktoberfest attire, yodeling, and pretzel eating contests.

Co-founder Melissa Walter said the event brought together traditional Oktoberfest celebrations and LGBTQ+ culture to highlight the “best of both worlds.”

“We weren’t aware of another festival that brought together traditional Bavarian celebration, which when you think about that, I picture, you know, men in lederhosen and women in dirndl, that very sort of traditional gender displays, but it is kind of also campy and fun and a little bit ridiculous,” Walter said. “So being able to lean into that, it’s a little campy and fun. Let’s do drag, you know, let’s do cabaret performances, let’s do opera. Like we’re having an opera today which feels very random, but also it’s going to be so much fun.”