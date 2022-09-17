Philadelphia drag community mourns drag queen who collapsed on stage

At 25 years old, Valencia Prime was in her prime as a popular Philadelphia drag queen. She self-identified as a trans woman and billed herself as “Philadelphia’s Plus Size Dancing Diva.”

“She really was everywhere on the scene,” said Asia Monroe. “If you didn’t know who Valencia Prime was, you haven’t seen Philadelphia drag!”

It was while doing what she loved, performing, that Prime collapsed on stage at Tabu nightclub in Center City.

“Paramedics were on the scene, she was unresponsive,” said Asia Monroe.

The Philadelphia medical examiner lists Prime’s cause of death as Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, which is a form of heart disease. The office classified the manner of death as natural causes.

Instead of thinking about how she died, Valencia Prime’s friends prefer to remember how she lived.

“I’ve really seen Valencia step up to the plate and be that person to help people in their time of need,” said Asia Monroe.

Friends say Prime served as a mother figure in the drag and trans communities.

“She was the first person to help me figure out that I was trans,” said Nikita Sinnn Monroe through tears.