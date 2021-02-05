Regional Roundup – 02/08/21

On this week’s Regional Roundup; We’ll remember the life of legendary Temple University Basketball coach John Cheney. WHYY’s AVI WOLFMAN-ARENT will join us from the scene of his viewing, and then Inquirer sports writer MIKE JENSEN will tell us about the life and work of this towering figure. Then, PATRICK HARKER, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, will give us his outlook on the local and national economy as the new year begins, the pandemic continues, and a new Presidential administration comes into power. We’ll also get music and conversation from South Jersey soul singer MARY CROSS, who’s work with renowned Philadelphia producers and musicians has garnered worldwide attention.