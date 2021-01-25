Regional Roundup – 01/25/21

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s NINA FELDMAN will tell us about the confusion over how Philadelphians can sign up to get COVID vaccinations, and how the vaccine rollout is affecting testing in the city. We’ll talk with longtime Pennsylvania political watcher and Senior Fellow in Residence for Political Affairs at Millersville University G. TERRY MADONNA, about the past, present, and future of the fight over partisan gerrymandering in the commonwealth. We’ll also hear from Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MARCUS HAYES about the Eagles’ search for a new coach, and how the pandemic is shaping this season of Sixers basketball.

