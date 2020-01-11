Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Regional Roundup – 01/13/19

Air Date: January 10, 2020
(credit: Rachel Hall)

(credit: Rachel Hall)

Guests: Nina Feldman, Chris Coons, Rachel Hall

On this week’s Regional Roundup; we’ll get an update on the legal battles over safe injection sites in Philadelphia with WHYY’s NINA FELDMAN. Then, Delaware Senator CHRIS COONS will talk with Mary about a range of topics, including the impeachment proceedings and the crises in Iran and Iraq. Then, we’ll learn about the oldest form of American music, called Sacred Harp Singing. Hundreds of singers will be assembling in Philadelphia to participate at the Keystone Sacred Harp Convention in January. One of the conventions organizers, RACHEL HALL, joins us.

