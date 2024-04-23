Should you be friends with your coworkers?, update from the polls, jazz trumpet player Terell Stafford

Tuesday is Primary Election Day. While the Presidential Election is set for a rematch between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, there are still some undecided races. Pennsylvanians will be casting their votes for positions such as attorney general, state treasurer, auditor general, and various U.S. House seats. We talk with WHYY’s Plan Philly reporter Aaron Moselle live from the polls to give us a midday update.

Are you friends with your colleagues or just friendly? Some people have a best friend at work, others want to keep work and their personal life separate. We’ll look at the upsides and downsides of paling around on the job with Wharton School professor Nancy Rothbard. She wrote a paper about managing the dark sides of workplace friendship.

It’s jazz appreciation month and we’ve asked acclaimed trumpeter Terell Stafford to stop by with his horn to play and talk about music and jazz improvisation. Stafford is a Grammy-winning artist who has played with many jazz greats over the years. He now directs jazz studies at Temple University. Stafford joins us to talk about how he fell in love with the music and the jazz resurgence he’s seen since the pandemic.