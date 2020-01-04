Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Regional Roundup – 01/06/19

Air Date: January 6, 2020 10:00 am
A harbor seal has its photo taken at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Brigantine, N.J. The center is tending to the seal brought in with cuts and infection last month from Long Beach Island. (Ben Fogletto/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

Guests: Sam Wood, Dan Jurman, Bob Schoelkopf

On this week’s Regional Roundup: New Jersey  has been approved to legally grow hemp, so we’ll talk with The Philadelphia Inquirer’s SAM WOOD about what led to this decision and what it means for the state’s agricultural sector. We’ll also hear about Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s new multi-agency initiative to better serve those suffering from mental health issues in the commonwealth. We’ll hear from DAN JURMAN, head of the Office of Advocacy and Reform about what’s in the plan and how it will be implemented. Then, Mary will talk with BOB SCHOELKOPF, head of the Marine Mammal stranding center of New Jersey about the seals that have been washing up on the Jersey shore, and why you should stay away from them.

