There was a 45-day span between the record-tying homicide in 2021 and the first homicide of 2022 in New Jersey’s capital city.

The peace streak in Trenton broke Tuesday when 37-year-old Antwone Barnes was stabbed in his chest. He was pronounced dead in his apartment. The suspect, 38-year-old Tahira Young, was detained at the scene.

She has since been charged with murder and weapons offenses in Barnes’ death. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office described him as the suspect’s “on-again/off-again boyfriend.”

It’s the city’s first homicide.