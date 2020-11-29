Trenton, New Jersey, has officially seen its bloodiest year on record.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday that it is investigating two homicides that occurred over the past 24 hours.

The first homicide occurred around 9:50 p.m. Saturday when Trenton police responded to a report of a man stabbed on the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue at Southard Street. The victim, 33-year-old Daniel Alvaranga, was found in the middle of the intersection. He was transported to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

The second homicide happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Police found a man in his 30s inside a first-floor apartment on the 300 block of Centre Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the man’s name will be released once “positive identification is confirmed.” His death marked the 39th murder of the year in New Jersey’s capital city.

The Brunswick Avenue and Centre Street homicides appear to be unrelated.

The city’s previous record of 37 murders occurred in 2013. That record was tied on Nov. 17.