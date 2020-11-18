New Jersey’s capital city has tied its 2013 homicide record
Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Trenton police were called to the 200 block of Pearl Street, where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim — identified by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office as 26-year-old Jeremy McTamney — was transported to a hospital where he later died.
McTamney’s marks Trenton’s 37th homicide this year.
Police Director Sheilah Coley has expressed frustration with the violence in the past. In October, she challenged officers in her department to do more.
“I am demanding my officers to stop riding past crime,” Coley said, adding that officers are expected to “take an action” if they see a crime “big or small.”