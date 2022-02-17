The donation by the online retail giant came from its Black Employee Network, an affinity group within Amazon. D.J. Welch, an operations manager at the company’s Florence hub, said they wanted to make a bigger impact on the community in 2022.

“We made quite a bit of impact throughout Burlington County, even Camden County,” he said. “We were talking, strategizing, like, how are we going to take this to a whole other level?”

For Welch, who was born and educated in Trenton, the project was personal, citing a history of Black veterans in his family.

“I wanted to be able to make sure that they are recognized here,” he added.

Between the Florence and Deptford hubs, each contributed $5,000 to help with the restoration and the construction.

The donation was apparently unexpected. Ward praised the company’s involvement, noting that employees have already volunteered at the site.

“We hear of corporate responsibility and investment in the neighborhood. We rarely see it,” he said. “But here today, it’s been proven to us that, at least at Amazon, they are serious about it.”

Ward said that the money is “going to work us for a little bit” and told the crowd gathered the architect estimates the restoration work and the museum would come to between $350,000 and $840,000.

“But this is the beginning,” he proclaimed. “We are rolling!”

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said the new museum gives the city an opportunity to create an African American history trail in the capital city, citing several sites in addition to Locust Hill like the Carver Center and the Higbee School.

“This is an opportunity to make it relevant for the citizens in the city, but also for the citizens in the state to come here and not only visit the revolutionary sites, but the other historic sites that really make up Trenton,” he said.