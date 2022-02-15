New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is promoting a legislative package aimed at lower prescription drug costs for residents.

“With these efforts, we will join the growing number of states that are saying enough is enough when it comes to rising drug costs by taking a long look under the hood of the entire process, and then fixing what needs to be fixed,” Murphy said Monday at the Willingboro Senior Center, the same day three of four bills were introduced in the Legislature.

The first bill would place a cap on out-of-pocket costs on certain emergency drugs like insulin, asthma inhalers, and EpiPens. A second would require the collecting, analyzing, and reporting of data on drug pricing from manufacturing to distribution. The third bill would require oversight of pharmacy benefits managers, the third party companies that run prescription drug plans.

Murphy is also seeking a fourth bill that has not been formally introduced yet, that would allow New Jersey to join a multi-state spending pool to negotiate lower drug prices.

The ideas for the proposals were first mentioned in a memo obtained by NJ Spotlight News that was circulated among lawmakers, staffers, and stakeholders.