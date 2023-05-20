Camden County marks Mental Health Awareness Month

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with county agencies, hosted a mental health awareness walk on Saturday at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

“The pandemic, if anything, exacerbated people who either were predisposed to having a mental health issue or condition, and then it was compounded,” Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAuly said.

MacAuly also said the purpose is to connect residents who may be going through a tough time with resources through a fun community event. She adds that over the last decade, she has seen that the prevalence of untreated mental health issues can lead to incarceration.

“We see people coming into the criminal justice system that really would never be in that situation in the first place, but for either an undiagnosed mental health issue or disorder, or one that’s diagnosed but maybe not properly treated,” MacAuly said.