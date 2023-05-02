Parents talk bullying after elite New Jersey boarding school admits fault in son’s death

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. The hotline is staffed 24/7 by trained counselors who can offer free, confidential support. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454. People who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 1-800-799-4889.

The parents of a Lawrenceville School student appeared in s nationally-televised interview Tuesday, one year after their son committed suicide. Bill and Dr. Elizabeth Reid appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America after the school admitted it failed to protect 17-year-old Jack Reid from bullying.

The admission from the elite boarding school in Mercer County comes on the anniversary of Jack Reid’s death.

As part of a settlement with the Reids, the school said in a statement on its website it “examined [its] role and take responsibility for what [it] could have done differently.”

“When these behaviors were brought to the attention of the School, there were steps that the School should in hindsight have taken but did not,” the statement said.

Reid’s parents said the admission from the school was very courageous and hope that other institutions follow.

“We’re very gratified by the admission of the school that there are things that they could have done and should have done, including the intervention of adults in certain circumstances,” said Bill Reid, his father.

False seeds planted

Jack Reid was bullied over the course of a year starting in the Spring of 2021 based on rumors that had spread across campus that the school later found to be untrue. He was accused of committing sexual assault by kissing a girl. Later that year, an anonymous post on a nationwide student app said he was a rapist.

The school never shared publicly or privately that the rumors about Jack Reid were false.

