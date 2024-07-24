Olympic Games Paris 2024: What sports are you excited about?

The Paris 2024 Olympics are just around the corner, and the excitement is building. We’ll talk about the most anticipated events, from the iconic track and field competitions to the breathtaking artistry of gymnastics and the adrenaline-pumping action of swimming. Also, new sports like break dancing. We’ll also chat about the athletes from our region who will be competing in the games. Our guests include The Los Angeles Times David Wharton.

Plus, New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez has announced his resignation, effective August 20th. His decision comes after a series of legal battles and controversies that have cast a shadow over his political career. We’ll discuss Senator Menendez’s career and the events that led to his departure.

