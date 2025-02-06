As tech continues to take over our lives, some people crave a simpler, less connected vibe, opting for the good old days of flip phones and less digital noise.

But dialing back our use of tech isn’t so easy in a world built around the ubiquity of smartphones. From social pressures to work expectations to daily conveniences, attempting to become a Luddite takes a lot of sacrifice.

On this episode of Studio 2, we talk with two people from different generations who have actually tried to make it work. And we want to hear from you: Could you go without your phone for a day? A week? Even if going totally off-grid isn’t realistic, how do you find balance in your use of tech? Setting limits on screen time? Creating tech-free zones at home?

Guests:

Biruk Watling, a sophomore at Temple University and founder of the Philadelphia Luddite Club

Ben Goldfarb, environmental journalist and author