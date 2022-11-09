Midterm election analysis

The morning after the midterm election, we will discuss the results that are in and what we know about the races still being tallied. This midterm was the most expensive in history, exceeding $16.7 billion in spending for both state and federal races with control of the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, state legislatures and courts on the line.

We’ll talk about the election process and how it went, voter turnout and the issues that motivated people to get to the polls, and what we know about the winners and losers so far with KATIE MEYER, political reporter for Spotlight PA, and COLBY ITKOWITZ, national reporter for The Washington Post.

This election also saw a number of election deniers running for both state and national congressional seats. We’ll talk about the mainstreaming of false election claims, the deliberate effort to undermine election confidence and what it means to the sanctity of our election system with JESSE WEGMEN, member of The New York Times editorial board.