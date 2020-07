In his new book, What is the Grass, poet MARK DOTY traces the life and work of Walt Whitman and, in the process, examines his own experience as a writer. In this part-memoir, part biography, Doty explores Whitman’s life, sexuality and American identity, reaching back in time and weaving a a kind of conversation between two poets centuries apart. He joins us to discuss what he discovered about Whitman, his own work, and what it means to be a gay man.