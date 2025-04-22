Earth Day 2025: Celebrating Philly’s environmental legacy and the power of poetry

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

On this Earth Day, WHYY “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn takes a poetic detour with Climate Desk reporter Susan Phillips to reflect on the emotional power of nature through verse.

Earth Day was first celebrated in Philadelphia on April 22, 1970, at Fairmount Park, where thousands gathered to advocate for a cleaner, safer environment.

Among the highlights was poet Allen Ginsberg, who delivered his poem “Earth Pollution,” marking the start of a long-standing connection between poetry and environmental advocacy.

From Ginsberg’s raw protest to Amanda Gorman’s stirring reflections and Walt Whitman’s enduring imagery, this segment explores how poetry has captured the spirit of the natural world across generations.

This interview and the poems read over the radio have been edited and styled for clarity and consistency.

Jennifer Lynn: This is WHYY’s “Morning Edition.” Good morning. I’m Jennifer Lynn. Today is Earth Day, which has deep roots in Philadelphia. The day celebrates environmental protection — a multifaceted topic. Susan Phillips of WHYY’s Climate Desk brings it into focus for us year-round as an energy and environment reporter. This morning, Susan steps away from science and joins me to talk about thoughts and feelings about nature, summed up in poetry with some of the greats. Good morning, Susan.

Susan Phillips: Morning, Jennifer.

JL: My thinking is: It is National Poetry Month and Earth Day. Why not combine the two in a conversation this morning?

SP: That’s right, Jennifer. Fifty-five years ago, the first Earth Day took place here in Philadelphia, in Fairmount Park. A very popular event — there were 20 to 40,000 people gathered in Fairmount Park for these Earth Day festivities that included the poet and writer Allen Ginsberg.

Allen Ginsberg: “Earth pollution is mind pollution. Consciousness pollution identical with filthy sky, dirty-thoughted usury, simultaneous with capitalist metal, dust in water courses, murder of great and little fish, same as self-besmirchment, masturbatory thought control, Mace repression, identical with DDT extinction of the bald eagle.”