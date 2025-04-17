How to celebrate Earth Day 2025 in the Philadelphia region

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

On April 22, 1970, more than 30,000 people gathered on Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park for the first Earth Day.

The event, organized by University of Pennsylvania students and faculty, was the crescendo after a week of activities to promote environmental activism.

The event in Philadelphia was one of about 12,000 nationwide, attracting about 20 million people in the U.S. who voiced concerns about issues such as air pollution and toxic waste.

Fifty-five years later, people continue to celebrate Earth Day to advocate for environmental protection.

In the Philadelphia region, residents can help improve the planet by participating in a litter cleanup, planting seeds or by learning about how to live more sustainably.

Here are some Earth Day events to check out in the area:

Philadelphia

Bartram’s Garden Spring Fest

Saturday, April 19 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

5400 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia

Join Bartram’s for its annual Spring Fest. Activities include a hands-on natural dye session, a guided tour of the garden, a seed market and plant sale and presentations. Register for the free event.

Earth Day Bells Mill Road Clean-Up

Saturday, April 19 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Forbidden Drive and Bells Mill Road, Philadelphia

Join Friends of the Wissahickon to clean one of the main roads through Wissahickon Valley Park with a litter cleanup. All are welcome to attend, and no experience is needed. The cleanup involves hiking 1 mile. Gloves and tools are provided. Register for the cleanup.

A Broader Green: An Earth Day Service Project

Tuesday, April 22 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

699 N. Broad St, Philadelphia

A Broader Green is a partnership between Temple alumni and the North Broad Renaissance, celebrating Earth Day. The event will raise awareness about the NBR’s maintenance and landscaping program, as well as support efforts to improve quality of life along North Broad Street. Activities include beautifying planting beds along the corridor. Register for the service project.