How to celebrate Earth Day 2025 in the Philadelphia region
Here’s how to celebrate Earth Day in the Philadelphia region, from litter cleanups to seed planting and other events.
On April 22, 1970, more than 30,000 people gathered on Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park for the first Earth Day.
The event, organized by University of Pennsylvania students and faculty, was the crescendo after a week of activities to promote environmental activism.
The event in Philadelphia was one of about 12,000 nationwide, attracting about 20 million people in the U.S. who voiced concerns about issues such as air pollution and toxic waste.
Fifty-five years later, people continue to celebrate Earth Day to advocate for environmental protection.
In the Philadelphia region, residents can help improve the planet by participating in a litter cleanup, planting seeds or by learning about how to live more sustainably.
Here are some Earth Day events to check out in the area:
Philadelphia
Bartram’s Garden Spring Fest
Saturday, April 19 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
5400 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia
Join Bartram’s for its annual Spring Fest. Activities include a hands-on natural dye session, a guided tour of the garden, a seed market and plant sale and presentations. Register for the free event.
Earth Day Bells Mill Road Clean-Up
Saturday, April 19 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Forbidden Drive and Bells Mill Road, Philadelphia
Join Friends of the Wissahickon to clean one of the main roads through Wissahickon Valley Park with a litter cleanup. All are welcome to attend, and no experience is needed. The cleanup involves hiking 1 mile. Gloves and tools are provided. Register for the cleanup.
A Broader Green: An Earth Day Service Project
Tuesday, April 22 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
699 N. Broad St, Philadelphia
A Broader Green is a partnership between Temple alumni and the North Broad Renaissance, celebrating Earth Day. The event will raise awareness about the NBR’s maintenance and landscaping program, as well as support efforts to improve quality of life along North Broad Street. Activities include beautifying planting beds along the corridor. Register for the service project.
Drexel’s Civic x EarthFest 2025
Wednesday, April 23 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Lancaster Walk, Philadelphia
Drexel University will celebrate Earth Day and environmental sustainability during its annual EarthFest. The theme during this year’s block party–style event is “circularity” — practices that optimize resource use and minimize waste across the entire production and consumption cycle. Register for Civic x EarthFest.
Earth Day at the Please Touch Museum
Saturday, April 26 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia
Individuals and families are invited to learn how they can help protect the planet. Activities include flower planting, rock painting, a musical performance and storytime and art activities with WHYY. Check out the calendar of events happening all day.
Naturepalooza
Saturday, April 26 | 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.
8480 Hagy’s Mill Road, Philadelphia
Celebrate Earth Day with the Schuylkill Center at Naturepalooza. Participants can enjoy a scavenger hunt, nature-based crafts and activities, guided hikes, a musical performance and an art presentation. Register for Naturepalooza.
New Jersey
Earth Day Run
Saturday, April 19 | 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Wiggins Waterfront Trail, Riverside Drive, Camden
The Earth Day Run is a chance to be active while supporting the environment. Participants are encouraged to wear green during the event, and to display their love for the planet. A portion of proceeds will support local tree planting. Sign up for the run.
Philadelphia suburbs
Earth Day Festival
Sunday, April 20 | 9 a.m – 2 p.m.
Upper Merion Township Park, 175 W. Valley Forge Road, King Of Prussia
Celebrate Earth Day at Upper Merion Township Building Park. Participants will learn how to engage with their environment, advocate for renewables and combat plastic pollution. Individuals and families can enjoy food trucks, drinks, a petting zoo and more. The event will feature organic soap and candle vendors, handmade jewelry artisans, electric vehicles and more. Register for the festival.
