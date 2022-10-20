How to get a goodnight’s sleep

Did you get a good night’s sleep last night? If you did, you are one of the lucky ones. More than a third of Americans have trouble sleeping and many chronically struggle with insomnia. So why is restful sleep so elusive for us when it’s one of our bodies most natural functions?

Today, we’ll dive into the science of sleep and discuss what we are learning about its link to brain and body health and mental wellbeing, and the damage sleep deprivation causes. We’ll also get tips on how to fall asleep, debunk some sleep hygiene myths, and discuss the effectiveness of sleep aids like melatonin, CBD and medications.

Guests

Philip Gehrman, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Sleep, Neurobiology and Psychopathology lab.

Jade Wu, Behavioral sleep medicine specialist at Duke University School of Medicine and the author of the forthcoming Hello Sleep: The Science and Art of Overcoming Insomnia Without Medications. @jadewuphd