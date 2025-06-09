The rise of alternative medicine

Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. said on a recent podcast that he would “end the war at the FDA against alternative medicine.” He also said that Americans should be able to get experimental treatments, even while acknowledging there will be “charlatans” and “people who have bad results.”

More Americans are turning away from the medical establishment and toward alternative therapies. There’s been a decline in trust in health care authorities and the pharmaceutical industry. While many alternative treatments have long track-records, the internet is now filled with wellness influencers, herbal supplement peddlers, and anti-aging gurus selling unproven, potentially dangerous, and costly health fixes.

For our Monday debut, what’s behind the growing distrust in modern medicine?

Guests:

Dr. Daniel Monti, founding director and chief executive officer of the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Jefferson Health

Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling, journalist and author of If It Sounds Like a Quack…: A Journey to the Fringes of American Medicine.