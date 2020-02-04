How far should doctors go to help women give birth?

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

A Delaware County couple gave birth to a baby boy last year — the first to be born as part of the University of Pennsylvania’s uterus transplant program. He’s only the eighth baby to be born from a transplanted uterus in the United States. As this new technology develops, bioethicists wonder how far medicine should go to help women carry and give birth to a child.

Guests: Philadelphia Inquirer health reporter Marie McCullough, Rutgers-Camden Law School Professor Kimberly Mutcherson