Ending Trump’s Pa. legal challenges; restarting US-Iran relations

Air Date: December 1, 2020 10:00 am
Photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry, military personnel stand near the coffin of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a nuclear scientist who was killed on Friday, in a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court unanimously dismissed a Republican-led challenge to the election this weekend, just days after a federal appeals court rebuked the Trump campaign for trying to throw out the votes of millions of Pennsylvanians. We start this hour looking at Trump’s failed efforts to contest the election in the Keystone State with University of Pennsylvania law professor KERMIT ROOSEVELT. We’ll also talk about whether President Trump can pardon himself, and if the Biden administration should investigate the Trump presidency. Then, we turn to the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist. The Atlantic Council’s BARBARA SLAVIN explains who did it and why and how it creates a more challenging situation president-elect Biden.

