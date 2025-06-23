Trump says Iran and Israel to have a phased-in ceasefire over 24 hours

President Donald Trump on Monday declared the “12 day war” between Israel and Iran was set to end in a ceasefire, holding the announcement out as validation for his strategic gamble of ordering a devastating U.S. airstrike over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear sites.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted on social media. There was no immediate word from either country on the ceasefire and terms of the announced deal were unclear.

The White House reposted Trump’s announcement with a photo of the president holding a red hat that said “Trump was right about everything” in all capital letters.

A ceasefire would be welcome news for the region and the world. But the situation in the Middle East remains far from stable and it was impossible to predict how longer-term dynamics might be affected. The Israeli and U.S. bombing of Iran certainly has slowed Iran’s ability to enrich nuclear material but it might also have steeled Tehran’s resolve to breakout toward a bomb.

As Trump described it, the ceasefire would start with Iran and then be joined by Israel 12 hours later, with the president writing that the respective sides would “remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL.” The phased-in ceasefire was set to begin at roughly midnight Washington time and culminate within 24 hours.

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!” Trump said.

The exact terms of the ceasefire other than the timeline provided by the Trump remained to be seen. On Sunday, the Trump administration had insisted that Iran abandon its program to enrich uranium for possible use in nuclear weapons as a condition of any lasting peace. While the bombings of the Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan facilities were a powerful show of force, it remained uncertain just how much nuclear material Iran still possessed and what its ambitions would be going forward.

Vice President JD Vance said in a TV interview just as the ceasefire was announced that the world would look back at the war between Israel and Iran — and the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities — as “an important reset moment for the entire region.”

Appearing on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” the vice president said the Trump administration hoped that the Iranians had learned an important lesson: If they want to build a nuclear weapon in the future, he said, “they’re going to have to deal with a very, very powerful American military again.”

The ceasefire announcement came after Iran attempted to retaliate for the U.S. assault with a Monday missile strike aimed at a major U.S. military installation in the Gulf nation of Qatar. Trump separately thanked Iran on social media for giving the U.S. and allies “early notice” of the retaliation.

The president expressed hope that Tehran — with its reprisal for the U.S. bombardment of three key Iranian nuclear facilities — had “gotten it all out of their ‘system’” and that the moment would lead to a de-escalation in the Israel-Iran war.

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done,” Trump said on social media. “I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same.”