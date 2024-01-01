Mayor-Elect No Longer: Cherelle Parker is Sworn In

First female mayor of Philadelphia. We'll have coverage of Cherelle Parker's inaugural address, her leadership choices, and what her first 100 days in office could look like.

Air Date: January 2, 2024 12:00 pm
Cherelle Parker speaking at a podium.

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker presents her transition team accompanied by transition team leader Ryan Boyer. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

A historic day for the city, as Cherelle Parker is sworn in as the first woman to hold the office of mayor of Philadelphia. We’ll have coverage of her inaugural address, her leadership choices, and what her first 100 days in office could look like.

