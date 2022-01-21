Avoiding toxic diet culture

Are you a chronic dieter who’s tried everything from counting calories and points, cutting carbohydrates, buying shakes and pre-packaged meals, and following random advice after endlessly scrolling weight loss blogs? Science is increasingly suggesting that these diets simply don’t work. They’re unsustainable, frustrating “quick fixes” that can create unhealthy relationships with food and end up harming your physical and mental health in the long run.

Guests

Laura Iu, Registered dietician and certified intuitive eating counselor, owner of Laura Iu Nutrition

Charlotte Markey, Psychology and health sciences professor at Rutgers University

We Recommend

Book Riot: 10 Anti-Diet Books for the New Year “With an endless barrage of posts about becoming the dream version of yourself or sticking to a diet that promises unbelievable results in mere days, it’s an especially hard time for people who are trying to make peace with themselves and their relationships with food.”

The New York Times: Try Intuitive Eating to Break the Diet Cycle “Diets, because of their restrictive nature, impose an all-or-nothing mind-set that sets us up to fail. Breaking the rules of a diet typically leads to a new cycle of overeating, which in turn leads to yet another diet.”