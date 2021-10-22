This week, a major voting rights bill was blocked by Senate Republicans for a third time this year. All 50 Republican Senators voted against even debating the measure, arguing it was federal overreach. The legislation, which was a compromise led by Senator Joe Manchin, included expanding early voting, making election day a national holiday, banning partisan gerrymandering, strengthening election security, and requiring voter I.D.. In this hour, how to protect voting at a time when more states are imposing restrictive voting laws. And what options are left for Democrats trying to protect the vote – kill the filibuster? Mother Jones reporter ARI BERMAN and the Brennan Center’s WENDY WEISER joins us.