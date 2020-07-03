Young people testing positive for coronavirus in Shore county worries officials

Cape May County health officials say a recent uptick in coronavirus cases is mainly driven by young people who have been socializing.

The county’s health department this week reported 31 positive cases within the 16 to 22 age group, according to a news release. None of the cases have required hospitalization, officials said.

“The majority of new cases testing positive in Cape May County within the last few days were young adults who were socializing without regard to the threats of spreading the coronavirus. Most of these people are short-term visitors with permanent residence from another county or state,” the release said.

The county did not disclose the locations of possible virus exposure.