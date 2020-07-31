‘You won’t be safe,’ Pence warns in Pennsylvania campaign

Vowing to bring “peace and security to cities across America,” Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday carried the Trump campaign’s message of law and order to exurban Pennsylvania, a battleground state where Pence warned of a descent into chaos in big cities should presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden be elected.

At a “cops for Trump” rally outside in Greensburg, Pence warned of rising violence in cities, castigated Democrats’ calls to defund police and framed November’s election as being about safety and security. The theme is emerging as a key Trump campaign message that plays on the violence that has cropped up alongside demonstrations and unrest after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“When Democrats call for defunding police, remember what’s at stake: law and order, safety and the peace of mind that you and your family and your children have every right to enjoy as citizens of the greatest nation on Earth,” Pence told the crowd in southwestern Pennsylvania, about 24 miles (15 km) southeast of Pittsburgh.

Pence lauded President Donald Trump’s “leadership” in sending federal law enforcement officers to cities, repeatedly touted the Trump administration’s commitment to “back the blue” and ticked off figures of shootings and murders in cities from Philadelphia to Tulsa.

“Men and women of Pennsylvania, this has got to stop,” Pence said. “We must restore law and order to the streets of our communities for every American of every race and creed and color. But the truth is those heartwrenching numbers are just a preview of Joe Biden’s agenda. The truth is you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

Biden, he said, would “double down on the very policies that are leading to violence on the streets of America’s cities.” But sending federal officers to cities “is going to bring peace and security to cities across America,” Pence said.